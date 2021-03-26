Things got personal Thursday during a virtual Congressional hearing to elicit testimony about misinformation online from three of the world's most powerful CEOs, with lawmakers demanding to know what concerns Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Alphabet’s CEO Sundar Pichai, had about social media’s impact on their own children.
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) hypothesized that an increase in teen suicide in her district could be directly linked to teen’s social media use, and pushed the trio of CEOs to answer if their companies had researched the impact of social media on younger users. YAHOO