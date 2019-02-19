Retail analysts have said the decline of Wisconsin-based Shopko is in line with trends in the retail industry — but that doesn't mean other chains will necessarily face the same future.
Shopko filed for bankruptcy in January and is closing about two-thirds of its retail locations in the coming months, including dozens of stores in Wisconsin.
The company had tried to improve its standing by opening Shopko Hometown stores, which were smaller than the traditional 100,000-square-foot store model and were often built in smaller communities that were underserved. But analysts said the company’s larger stores weren't able to compete with retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart.