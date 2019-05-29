Six boutique properties ranging from updated cabins to stand-alone vacation houses with vistas of Lake Superior are changing hands in a multifaceted real estate deal announced Tuesday.
The sale involves the East Bay Suites in Grand Marais, the Caribou Highlands in Lutsen, Beacon Pointe in Duluth and three resorts in Two Harbors — Breezy Point Cabins, Grand Superior Lodge and Larsmont Cottages.
The resorts encompass some of Minnesota's most popular vacation areas, where properties tend to weather economic downturns as Midwesterners stay closer to home and now are poised for future growth as millennials with disposable income venture north in search of experiences.