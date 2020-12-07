Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) drops 5.1% after Fitch Ratings cuts the shopping mall operator's credit ratings to A- from A, citing its view that SPG's credit metric will remain weak due to the stress on its tenant roster and the majority debt-funded acquisition of Taubman Centers.
Fitch sees continued cash flow pressure due to accelerating store closures, retailer bankruptcies, secular trends shifting tenant demand to real estate with street-facing properties or open-air centers, and reduced pricing power of mall owners in rent negotiations. SEEKING ALPHA