In mid-August, Simon Property Group in a joint venture agreed to buy Brooks Brothers and Lucky Brand Jeans out of bankruptcy for $325 million and $140.1 million, respectively. According to market speculation and other reports, Simon Property Group and rival mall owner Brookfield Property Partners could partner to buy J.C. Penney, which also has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
This isn't a new strategy. Before the largest owner and manager of U.S. malls was facing the global pandemic, it was contending with the so-called retail apocalypse. USA TODAY