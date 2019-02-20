Downsizing by bankrupt Shopko Stores Operating Co. LLC will eliminate more than 100 jobs at the company’s headquarters in Ashwaubenon.
A mass layoff notice filed with the state shows Shopko intends to terminate about 140 jobs at its store support center at 700 Pilgrim Way. The letter is dated Feb. 6.
It predates notices published last week by the state's Department of Workforce Development that said 578 employees would lose their jobs at 11 Shopko storesclosing throughout the state. The Feb. 6 letter addresses a total of 24 Shopko store closures — including the 11 the Milwaukee Business Journal reported on previously — where about 1,000 employees will be terminated.