Ten U.S. senators are calling on Google to take “immediate action” to convert its growing number of contractors to full-time employees after six months of work.
The demand follows a New York Times report in May that said Google employed 121,000 contract employees and 102,000 full-time employees.
”Temporary workers and independent contractors are by definition intended for short-term and non-core work, and we urge Google to end any abuse of these worker classifications and treat all Google workers equally, ” the letter, which was addressed to Google CEO Sundar Pichai said. It asks for a response by Friday. CNBC