The Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (COIN) as the regulator turns up its pressure on the crypto world.
The SEC alleges Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US, violated securities laws by acting as an exchange, a broker and a clearing agency without registering with the agency. It also offered and sold securities without registering its offers and sales, the SEC said.
The US lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York came a day after SEC sued the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance, for violating securities laws, mishandling customer funds and misleading investors. Ten states, led by California, also sued Coinbase for allegedly violating state securities laws. YAHOO FINANCE