A bankruptcy lawsuit involving an $1,100 payday loan could redefine a decades-long interpretation of tribal sovereign immunity and bleed into many aspects of doing business in Indian Country.
That’s what’s at stake on Monday, April 24, when the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians v. Coughlin, a case concerning the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and its effect on the sovereign immunity of tribes. The court will hear arguments from the tribe’s lawyers and attorneys for the defendant, a Massachusetts resident named Brian W. Coughlin, as well as the Solicitor General of the United States.
The specific question in this case is whether or not the U.S. Bankruptcy Code clearly abrogates — a fancy legal word for “repeals” — the sovereign immunity of a federally recognized tribe.
The LDF Tribe’s argument is straightforward: Their sovereign immunity is intact because the Bankruptcy Code does not specifically mention Indian Tribes. TRIBAL BUSINESS NEWS