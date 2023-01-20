Saudi Arabia is open to discussions about trade in currencies other than the US dollar, according to the kingdom’s finance minister.
The world’s largest oil exporter, which has maintained a currency peg to the dollar for decades, is seeking to strengthen its relations with crucial trade partners including China. The kingdom is a pillar a petrodollar system established in the 1970s that relies on pricing crude exports in the US currency, Mohammed Al-Jadaan told Bloomberg TV on Tuesday in an interview in Davos. BLOOMBERG