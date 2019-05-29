The North Shore resort landscape changed dramatically this month as Bob Ryansold all six of his properties and management business to a partnership of Minneapolis-based private investment firm and a Brainerd hospitality company.
The portfolio includes Grand Superior Lodge in Two Harbors, Caribou Highlands in Lutsen, Beacon Pointe Resort in Duluth; Breezy Point Cabins in Two Harbors, Larsmont Cottages in Two Harbors and East Bay Suites in Grand Marais.
Ryan developed most of the resorts himself over the past 22 years and grew the business, Odyssey Resorts and Development, to 320 employees, with a headquarters in Duluth. MSP Business Journal