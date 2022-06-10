The cost of living jumped 1% in May on the back of higher rents, gas and food prices, pushing the rate of U.S. inflation to a 40-year high of 8.6% and making it harder for Americans to afford everyday staples.
The increase in the consumer price index in May was more than triple the gain in the prior month. The rate moved up to 8.6% from 8.3%, a new cycle high. The last time inflation rose as rapidly was in 1981. The so-called core rate of inflation, which omits food and energy, increased by 0.6%, a tick higher than expected. MARKET WATCH