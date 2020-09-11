Rio Tinto (RIO) CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques has resigned under pressure from investors over the company's destruction of a 46,000-year-old sacred Indigenous site in Australia to expand an iron ore mine.
Two other executives are also departing: Chris Salisbury, head of the iron ore business, and Simone Niven, group executive for corporate relations. Salisbury is stepping down from his position immediately and will leave the company at the end of the year. Niven will also exit at the end of December. CNN BUSINESS