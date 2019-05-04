In northeast Minnesota, two new copper-nickel mining projects on the fringe of the state's Iron Range are inching closer to reality.
Both projects — one by the PolyMet mining company and the other by Twin Metals Minnesota — are controversial. They would usher in a new kind of mining to the state, promising new economic growth, but also new environmental risks.
But the two proposed mines are viewed differently by many current and former state and federal officials. That difference was underscored again this week, with a new group registering their opposition to the proposed Twin Metals mine.