A new report outlines recommendations to alleviate traffic congestion in Duluth’s Bayfront area during big events.
The report, issued by the Metropolitan Interstate Council, is the result of months of studies and meetings between stakeholders in Canal Park, the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, and Bayfront Park areas.
Some of the key recommendations revolve around parking. The MIC recommended reconstructing the 5th Avenue West area. There were a wide array of options for how that could look, ranging as high as a $32 million total reconstruction of the area.