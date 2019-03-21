The number of Wisconsin farms filing for bankruptcy has more than doubled since milk prices fell in 2014, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.
The public policy think-tank used federal data to examine the relationship between milk prices and Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings, a bankruptcy code reserved for farmers and fishermen.
"The bankruptcy filings rose, with a certain lag, but they rose as the milk price fell in recent years," said Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. "And I think in some ways that’s not surprising given what we know about the crisis on dairy farms, as well as how important dairy is to agriculture in general in Wisconsin."