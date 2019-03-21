The number of Wisconsin farms filing for bankruptcy has more than doubled since milk prices fell in 2014, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

The public policy think-tank used federal data to examine the relationship between milk prices and Chapter 12 bankruptcy filings, a bankruptcy code reserved for farmers and fishermen.

"The bankruptcy filings rose, with a certain lag, but they rose as the milk price fell in recent years," said Jason Stein, research director at the Wisconsin Policy Forum. "And I think in some ways that’s not surprising given what we know about the crisis on dairy farms, as well as how important dairy is to agriculture in general in Wisconsin."

Wisconsin Public Radio