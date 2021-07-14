During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" Tuesday a caller asked host Jim Cramer about steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) .
"We only have two steel producers in this country. I want to buy this stock and put it away," was Cramer's response.
A rising stock price with a declining OBV line is a problem for me. Technicians like to see volume expand in the direction of the trend and that has been happening this year. Is the OBV indicator flawed? I don't know the answer to it, but I would recommend raising stops to $19.75 from $19. I want to stand closer to the exit door. THE STREET