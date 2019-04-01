The popular pet food brand Purina has issued a recall for one of its cat food products after customers complained of finding rubber pieces in the can. While Nestle Purina PetCare said no animals have been affected so far, it is advising consumers to throw out already purchased three-ounce cans of Muse wet cat food Natural Chicken Recipe in Gravy.
“We only want products that meet our high-quality standards in your pet’s bowl,” the company said, in a recall notice posted to the FDA website. “We became aware of the issue after receiving complaints from pet owners who observed rubber pieces in the product. We have made changes to our process so this should not happen in the future.” FOX