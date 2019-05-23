Rocco Bonello of Minneapolis ambled down the path to the Capitol in St. Paul. With his raincoat on and a single oar in his hand, he looked like he was going to ford his way in. But the oar wasn’t meant for transport. Today, it was company.
The paddle is decorated with a silhouette of a man jumping into a lake. That, Bonello says, is an old friend of his, straight from a photograph of a trip to the Boundary Waters. The friend had been the first to take Bonello to the crystal-clear chain of lakes in northern Minnesota. They're known as the state’s “crown jewel” for their quiet, untouched wilderness.
Bonello’s friend has since passed away, but he carried the paddle with him so they’d be together in spirit. They were about to join a crowd of cheering protesters inside the Capitol, many of them carrying signs that said “Save the Boundary Waters” and “Keep public lands in public hands.” They’d gathered because they wanted Minnesota lawmakers to stop what they see as certain doom for their favorite place in the world.