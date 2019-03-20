Businesses that move out of Wisconsin would no longer be able to deduct relocation expenses from their state taxes under a proposal at the Capitol.
The bipartisan bill is looking to eliminate what sponsors are calling a "loophole" in the current state tax code.
"Wisconsin is a business-friendly state, but we also need to fair," said Sen. Dan Feyen, R-Fond du Lac, one of the bill’s sponsors. "Wisconsin taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidizing the costs of a company that is moving jobs and other economic activity outside of our state."
Gov. Tony Evers included a similar plan in his budget proposal. The governor's office estimated it would save the state about $500,000, Feyen said.