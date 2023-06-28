Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday that there is still a risk of doing too little to bring down inflation, noting that he wouldn't take hiking interest rates at two consecutive policy meetings "off the table."
When asked during a panel at the European Central Bank Forum on Central Banking whether the Fed would proceed to raise rates every other meeting, Powell said, “We have not made a decision to go to that. It may work out that way. It may not work out that way. But I wouldn't take, you know, moving at consecutive meetings off the table at all.” YAHOO FINANCE