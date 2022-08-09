I believe that investors will do good by checking the technical reportissued in 2018, where engineers delivered the concentration of metals in the project.
We are talking about a mine with more than 121 million tons of provable mineral reserves and 132 million probable reserves. The project is expected to produce minerals for about 20 years. The net Smelter return or NSR would stay close to $20-$18 per ton. Have a look at the figures delivered by management because I used some of these estimates to assess the valuation of the mine. SEEKING ALPHA