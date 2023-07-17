PolyMet Mining Corp. said Monday it agreed to a buyout price of $2.11 per share from Glencore AG after a review of the offer by an independent special committee of its board of directors. MARKETWATCH
Latest News
- Ceremonies, tours will precede new hospital opening
- Russia axes Ukraine grain deal just hours before deadline
- Louisiana-Pacific, NRRI create a new way to partner
- 30% of Americans say tipping is 'out of control'
- Free webinar sponsored by E-Fund
- Festival by the Lake scheduled Saturday
- PolyMet agrees to Glencore buyout
- United Health grows revenues, earnings
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
How do you feel about Downtown Duluth
The downtown area has reopened after three years of street construction.
You voted:
Should Visit Duluth be replaced by a private marketing agency?
City Hall has put local tourism promotion up for bid.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.