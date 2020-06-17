PepsiCo Inc. will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, it said on Wednesday, dropping a mascot that has been criticized for a racist history. The logo of the more than 130-year-old brand features an African American woman named after a character from 19th century minstrel shows. The offensive caricature is rooted in a stereotype of a friendly black woman working as a servant or nanny for a white family.
Separately, Mars Inc said it was evaluating possible changes to its Uncle Ben’s brand of packaged rice, which feature a white-haired African-American man named after a Texas rice farmer. REUTERS