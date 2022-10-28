A hammer-wielding man attacked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday, authorities said, in an assault that raised fears about political violence ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections.
Her husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, Pelosi's office said.
The man arrested at the scene, David Depape, 42, will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and several other criminal charges, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.
Authorities said they were still investigating a motive for the attack in the early hours of the morning. REUTERS