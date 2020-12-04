House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “there is momentum” toward a coronavirus stimulus deal after new data Friday showed sluggish jobs growth in the face of an infection surge.
Pelosi spoke to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday for the first time in at least a month. The conversation boosted hopes about an agreement on Capitol Hill to lift an economy and health-care system damaged by the coronavirus. The California Democrat said she and the Kentucky Republican agreed they want to attach aid measures to a must-pass government funding bill — if they can resolve outstanding issues with that legislation. Lawmakers need to pass a spending plan by Dec. 11 to prevent a government shutdown. CNBC