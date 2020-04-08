The top Democrats in Congress pushed Wednesday for an “interim” emergency coronavirus bill to include at least $500 billion in relief for small businesses, hospitals, states and food assistance programs.
In a joint statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer supported another $250 billion in loans to small companies — a sum the Trump administration has requested and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aims to pass through the Senate on Thursday. It would add to the $350 billion in aid approved as part of the $2 trillion emergency package passed last month. The Trump administration has reported high demand for the loans. CNBC