Patient shareholders of Cleveland-Cliffs have finally been rewarded with a 140% return over the past year. As sell-side analysts haste to upgrade their forecasts, their bullish sentiment could bring price levels a bit too high over the short run. Although taking some profits would make sense in the current environment, the long-term investment thesis for CLF remains intact. SEEKING ALPHA
Latest News
- Well-known editor Bill Hanna dies at 70
- UMD's Dean of Students receives national award
- St. Luke’s Welcomes Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Xan Courville
- Grants available to NW Wisconsin businesses
- Northland Foundation adds Lisa Shrum to its accounting staff team
- New grant program for live venues, cultural institutions & related industries
- Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO announces retirement
- Phase 3 of St. Louis County's Small Business Relief Grants opens January 19
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.