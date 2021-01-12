Patient shareholders of Cleveland-Cliffs have finally been rewarded with a 140% return over the past year. As sell-side analysts haste to upgrade their forecasts, their bullish sentiment could bring price levels a bit too high over the short run. Although taking some profits would make sense in the current environment, the long-term investment thesis for CLF remains intact. SEEKING ALPHA
Latest News
- Phase 3 of St. Louis County's Small Business Relief Grants opens January 19
- UW-Superior’s Center for Continuing Education offers discounts for people facing financial adversity related to COVID-19
- Patience pays off for Clifff's shareholders
- Minnesota Power announces vision for 100% carbon-free energy by 2050
- Iron Mining Association Announces 2021 leadership
- Governor Walz to visit Duluth's soldiers and sailors monument
- SBA EIDL grant reopening soon
- NBC donates $250,000 to Entrepreneur Fund
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
-
26°
Clear
-
Duluth, MN (55816)
Today
Areas of freezing fog early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Tonight
Areas of freezing fog early. Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low near 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 12, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.