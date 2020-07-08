The port is feeling the impact of the pandemic. Nearly 100 people are being laid off who work for Key Lakes. Key Lakes is the vessel operator for CN's Great Lakes fleet.
According to the Vice President of Key Lakes Mitch Koslow all of the impacted workers are crew and officers aboard the Phillip R. Clarke, Roger Blough and Edgar B. Speer, which will be laid up. They plan to absorb as many of the people as possible on the six remaining boats. "When economic conditions improve and the boats return to service, we intend to bring them all back," Koslow said in an email. WDIO