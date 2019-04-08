Build a city that brings the community together – that’s Mayor Jim Paine’s vision for the future as he prepares to begin his second term in Superior.
“We want a city where a community thrives, where people know their neighbors, where people are helping each other out, and where we’re all contributing to an economy, where we all have opportunity in this economy and in the overall lifestyle and culture of this place,” said Paine.
Paine will soon start his second term as mayor of the city, but it will be his first full four-year term. His first term was just two years after he won a special election to replace former mayor Bruce Hagen, who stepped down in the middle of his term.