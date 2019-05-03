A federal jury on Thursday found the top executives of pharmaceutical company Insys Therapeutics guilty of criminal racketeering for orchestrating an elaborate scheme of bribes and kickbacks to doctors to boost the prescribing of an opioid painkiller it manufactured. The landmark conviction of Insys founder and former chairman
John Kapoor is the first of a drug company CEO in the federal government’s pursuit of those responsible for fomenting the deadly opioid crisis. Kapoor and other executives at the Arizona-based company could face prison sentences for the felony convictions that run as long as 20 years. SLATE