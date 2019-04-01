Many employees take work home. But as the line between work and leisure becomes increasingly blurred, employees are also bringing unwanted habits to the office or factory.
Nearly a quarter of workers around the country admit to drinking or using drugs on the job, according to a new survey from DrugAbuse.com, which has educational content and recovery resources for dealing with addiction.
Like many employers around the country, Wisconsin's largest business group is taking notice. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce will focus on substance abuse, particularly opioids, at an April 14 to April 17 annual conference of the Wisconsin Safety Council, one of WMC's programs.