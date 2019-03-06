Blockbuster was once one of the largest retailers in the world. It helped move the consumers’ ability to watch movies from the theater to the home, via stores that offered videotapes of mainline films for rent. Eventually, it was buried by Netflix and other companies that offered DVDs via mail, and then the emergence of streaming. Two blockbuster stores survived as of this week. One will close later this month, and that leaves only one left in the world. 24/7 Wall St.
Latest News
- Family Dollar will close nearly 400 stores
- Blaze destroys La Pointe fire hall, ambulances, fire trucks
- Razor found in Wisconsin boy's Happy Meal
- FDA puts 15 national retailers on notice for allegedly selling tobacco to minors
- Kohl's is shrinking stores, leasing space to Planet Fitness
- Only one Blockbuster store left in the world
- FDA warns consumers after asbestos found in Claire's makeup
- Candidates, Groups Spent Record $35.8M On Wisconsin Legislative Races
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.