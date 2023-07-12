A group of congressional Democrats reported Wednesday that three large tax preparation firms — H&R Block, TaxAct and Tax Slayer — sent “extraordinarily sensitive” information on tens of millions of taxpayers to Facebook parent company Meta over the course of at least two years.
That data came to Meta through its Pixel code, which the tax firms installed on their websites to gather information on how to improve their own marketing campaigns. In exchange, Meta was able to access the data to write targeted algorithms for its own users. NEWSMAX