The ads pop up on social media platforms when you least expect them. And they offer what appear to be incredible bargains. Like “gold” necklaces for one dollar, or five pairs of socks for $1.69. The offers come from an online company called TEMU, which for the last 10 months has poured money into an advertising campaign that has blazed across social media.
TEMU’s parent company, Pinduoduo (now known as PDD) was found to have installed malware on unsuspecting customers that ransacked their phones and computers for data. They also embedded coding that made it nearly impossible to uninstall the app; unsurprisingly, it was taken down from Google Play. Pinduoduo, when caught, supposedly deleted that malware. NEW YORK POST