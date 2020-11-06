The four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing will be tried together in Hennepin County instead of separately in suburban or outstate Minnesota, a judge ruled Thursday.
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill rejected motions filed by each defense attorney for a change of venue, requests that activists and attorneys for Floyd’s family had criticized as attempts to sidestep justice by trying the cases in rural, predominantly white counties. Floyd was Black. MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE