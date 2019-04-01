Lower Menominee River Moves Toward Delisting, Progress Made On St. Louis River Cleanup
Wisconsin is seeing progress on efforts to clean up its five most polluted sites on the Great Lakes. An official with the state Department of Natural Resources said the Lower Menominee River that runs along the border of Wisconsin and Michigan is set to become the first site in the state to be delisted as one of the most contaminated areas on the Great Lakes.
The river is one of five sites in Wisconsin that were listed as Areas of Concern (AOC), which the U.S. and Canada considered the most contaminated sites on the Great Lakes. The lower section of the river was listed among 43 sites under the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement in 1987. Sites that were designated as AOCs had significant impairments to beneficial uses of those systems, such as degraded fish and wildlife populations, beach closings and more.
The Lower Menominee was listed due to pollution stemming from sources like arsenic, coal tar, oil, grease, and polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs. The group of chemicals were no longer manufactured after 1977 because of evidence they build up in the environment and are associated with cancer and harmful reproductive effects.