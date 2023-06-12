The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation of North Dakota announced on Friday that it purchased the Plaza/Wabek Pipeline from Calgary-based Enbridge Inc. for $5 million.
The acquisition by the MHA Nation’s Thunder Butte Petroleum Inc. subsidiary will help it deliver oil from wells on its reservation to new markets. The 31-mile pipeline, which is not currently in use, can transport up to 15,000 barrels per day. The reservation has more than 2,600 active oil and gas wells that produced an average of 144,190 barrels of oil per day. TRIBAL BUSINESS NEWS