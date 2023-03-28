Following an unsuccessful auction and a few postponements, Silicon Valley Bank has ultimately secured a buyer.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said on Sunday night that North Carolina-based First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. is acquiring all of SVB's deposits, loans, and branches, and all 17 branches of the California-based bank will reopen under the new ownership.
The acquisition includes $119 billion in deposits and approximately $72 billion of SVB's loans at a discount of $16.5 billion. Around $90 billion of SVB's securities will remain under FDIC receivership.
FDIC also said it entered into a "loss–share transaction" on all commercial loans it purchased from SVB. ZERO HEDGE