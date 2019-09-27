Project Roundup is a monthly feature that summarizes the contracts awarded for pipeline projects in North America. The following oil and gas pipeline projects have been announced. Projects are in order of most recent approximate starting date. All projects are for 2019 unless noted.
Maxx HDD LLC was awarded a contract by Michels Corp. to install approximately 5,400 ft of 12-in. pipeline via two horizontal directional drills in Tulsa County, Oklahoma. Headquarters is Tulsa, Oklahoma. The superintendent is Michael Marchbanks. Approximate start date: Sept. 19.
Maxx HDD LLC was awarded a contract by U.S. Trinity Energy Services LLC to install approximately 1,250 ft of 42-in. pipeline via horizontal directional drilling in Wirt County, West Virginia. Headquarters is Beaver, West Virginia. The superintendent is TJ Strickland. Approximate start date: Sept. 19. NAOil & Gas Pipelines