Roku’s recent announcement that all standalone Fox channels will no longer be available on its streaming devices may complicate how Roku owners watch the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Roku said in a statement that the decision is due to a carriage dispute between the company and Fox, which is broadcasting the game. Roku’s distribution agreement with Fox is set to expire on Friday, Jan. 31. If an agreement is not reached, the company will have to remove Fox channels from the Roku platform as it will no longer have the legal right to distribute their content. NBC NEWS