ST. PAUL, MINN. (AP) — There's no deal yet, but budget talks will continue at the MinnesotaCapitol.
Negotiators for Democratic Gov. Tim Walz's office, House Democrats and Senate Republicans held a marathon session that lasted until 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Walz spokesman Teddy Tschann says they'll reconvene at 10 a.m.
None of the sides said much in public as the talks continued in private through most of the day Tuesday to try to bridge the divisions on taxes and spending that have held up a budget deal.