Nissan's long-awaited turnaround plan came to light Thursday, and it calls for massive changes to the automaker to right a ship after years chasing volume and expansion.
The details shared point to two big changes: fewer models sold and less production capacity. Specifically, Nissan said in its announcement it will reduce the number of models sold globally by 14 nameplates. It's not clear which cars will be on the chopping block, but the bell will eventually toll for a number of vehicles. CNET.com