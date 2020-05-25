The coronavirus pandemic buffeting the auto industry may prove to be a watershed moment for the alliance between Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors as they prepare deep cost cuts to survive.

The alliance is set to unveil on May 27 a series of measures aimed at closer operational integration. These were promised at the start of the year and have been made more urgent by the steep drop in sales and unprecedented production halts rocking the sector.

After coming close to breaking up last year, the partnership could instead be crucial for the companies to get through the global health crisis. AUTOMOTIVE NEWS EUROPE