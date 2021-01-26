The Boston Globe announced a new program that will allow people to ask the newspaper to update or anonymize past coverage of them online. The “Fresh Start” initiative is part of a broader effort to rethink the Globe’s criminal justice coverage and how it affects communities of color, amid a national reckoning over racial inequity.
Similar to “right to forget” programs that have cropped up in a number of newsrooms across the country, the undertaking is meant to address the lasting impact that stories about past embarrassments, mistakes, or minor crimes, forever online and searchable, can have on a person’s life. BOSTON GLOBE