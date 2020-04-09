A majority of St. Louis County's 11 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are linked to an assisted living facility in Duluth, according to county officials.
St. Louis County Public Health, along with the Minnesota Department of Health and area health care partners are working with St. Ann's staff to assist them with infection control recommendations, surge capacity and supplies.
"These are the kind of situations we've been preparing for, but it is still concerning, and a grim reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19, and how quickly it can spread" said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health division director. KBJR