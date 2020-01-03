The Federal Reserve’s policy making body heads into 2020 with a new complexion that, at least on its surface, seems committed to keeping interest rates low for the foreseeable future.
In an annual rotation of voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee, Fed presidents Eric Rosengren of Boston and Kansas City’s Esther George head to the sidelines. They are two of the FOMC’s most noted hawks, or those opposing the central bank’s moves last year to lowering rates.
In their place will be new members who are expected to apply still more pressure to keep rates low. CNBC