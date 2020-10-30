Netflix prices in the US increased Thursday, a hike that was widely anticipated by analysts and investors but still came a little earlier than even they expected. The standard plan, Netflix's most popular one, now costs $1 more, or $14 a month. A premium package -- which unlocks perks like 4K resolution, HDR image quality and the ability to stream on four devices at the same time -- costs $2 more at $18 a month.
Netflix didn't change its basic subscription, which streams at DVD-quality 480p and limits simultaneous streams to a single device. It remains $9 a month. C/NET