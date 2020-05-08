Neiman Marcus declared bankruptcy on Thursday, making it the largest U.S. retailer to collapse since the coronavirus outbreak devastated the U.S. economy. The high-end department store chain had nearly $5 billion in annual sales, according to its most recent public financial statement. 
 

CEO Geoffroy Van Raemdonck said the company and other retailers are "facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business," according to a statement. Neiman Marcus said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the fall. CBS NEWS