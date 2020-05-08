CEO Geoffroy Van Raemdonck said the company and other retailers are "facing unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has placed inexorable pressure on our business," according to a statement. Neiman Marcus said it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the fall. CBS NEWS
Latest News
- Essentia Health pharmacies offer curbside pick-up
- PolyMet reports quarterly results
- ALLETE reports lower quarterly net but predicts strong longterm growth
- Great River Energy to end North Dakota coal plant operations
- State prepares 'battle plan’ for nursing homes
- J.C. Penney to file for bankruptcy as soon as next week - sources
- DNR promotes 'close to home' fishing opener guidelines
- Shooting at McDonald's marks violent swing in pandemic tensions
Latest e-Edition
Online Poll
Are you paying your B2B bills right now or holding onto cash?
This survey is confidential. We have no way of knowing who is casting votes.
You voted:
Real-time Stocks
Sign up for one of our email newsletters and stay informed!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.